Blue Ridge Christian School honors teacher who is retiring after 30 years

Mrs. Mary Faith Fawley has decided to retire after 44 years of teaching.

Thirty of those years have been at Blue Ridge Christian School (BRCS).

Fawley said that she knew she would be a teacher from the time she was in middle school. She has taught grades kindergarten through tenth, but has been the third grade teacher at BRCS for the past 30 years.

"It's been just a real joy and I'm thankful to the Lord that he has allowed me to fulfill his plan for my life," said Fawley.

Throughout her years of teaching, she has affected thousands of lives.

Rachel Goehner, who is now a senior at BRCS, said that she can still remember the verses and songs Fawley taught her class. Music is an integral part of Fawley's teaching.

"If you think of peace, like, that's Mrs. Fawley," said Goehner.

Fawley's classes have written hundreds of letters to servicemen and women. She has a board with soldiers' names on it and each morning, her class prays for each person.

"Well, it started when some of my former students went to the military, and my heart was to support them," said Fawley.

When asked what she is going to do when she retires, Fawley said she had not thought that far ahead yet. She said she is just taking in the last month of teaching and enjoying every minute of it, even though it is being done virtually right now. She is determined to take her students on one last field trip once they can be together again.

"I have told the children that we have a tradition that our last field trip is to climb Crab Tree Falls, and so I told them when this storm passes over, we will get together and climb Crab Tree Falls. It may be July, it may be August," said Fawley.

Karen Shomo, who is the head of school at BRCS, said that it is sad to see Mrs. Fawley leave, but she will always hold a special place in the school.

"Mrs. Fawley's time is coming to an end professionally, but not relationally. She will always be our biggest cheerleader, she will always attend our events, she will always be involved in our students and colleagues lives," said Shomo.

The school has planned a big retirement event to honor Mrs. Fawley in September. Fawley said once she is able to travel again, she would like to visit Israel.