Blue Ridge Christian School uses online learning tools for uninterrupted education

Governor Ralph Northam announced all K-12 public schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Blue Ridge Christian School (BRCS) in Bridgewater is using technology to its advantage to help students continue to learn.

Karen Shomo, head of school, said that the school was concerned about a potential shutdown, so in the beginning of March, they started to look at resources and materials to make sure students could have uninterrupted learning.

"We just believe that it really is about partnership, and working closely together to think outside of the box, to think with innovation what continued, excellent learning can look like for our students," said Shomo.

She said that BRCS has always used a balanced amount of technology in its education for students, which has made the transition easier. Younger students are using packets of materials put together by teachers while older grades are using things like Google Classroom and video chat groups to work together.

"We have teachers and students who both really lean in in a challenge, and see this as opportunity. It's been, to some degree, a little bit of fun, just to see what kinds of things we can do differently," said Shomo.

She said on the last day students were at the school, they checked out more than 700 books for the children to take home with them.

"Which was a record for sure for one day for us, but we want students to have great materials at home to read," she said.

Their goal is to continue education but also relationships, according to Shomo. One way they are doing this is by posting weekly chapel videos so that students are still able to get additional worship time too.

"Just a way to connect, stay plugged in, stay relational, so the Blue Ridge community stays very much united through this unprecedented time," said Shomo.

Students have continued their acts of service by doing things like writing letters to folks at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

"It's been great to see how our community has risen to the challenge, but I miss everyone tremendously, and I can't wait until we are back together," said Shomo.