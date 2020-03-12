Blue Ridge Community College moving most classes online

After the World Health Organization, declared the COVID-19 novel coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday, academic institutions across Virginia and the country announced plans to extend spring breaks and move classes online for the coming weeks.

Credit: WHSV

Blue Ridge Community College issued an announcement on Thursday, adding their school to the growing list.

According to an update from the college, BRCC is cancelling all classes scheduled for March 16 and 17. The campus will remain open both days, and faculty and staff will report to campus at usual.

Then, on Wednesday, March 18, most BRCC classes will switch from in-person classes to online instruction, which will continue through at least April 4, when the situation will be reevaluated.

The schools says for classes with content that can't be delivered online (like labs and clinics, for instance), professors will be in contact with students regarding how their particular courses will meet, relying on CDC guidelines on social distancing.

All offices at the college will remain open, and, since there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Shenandoah Valley, the college itself is staying open and will continue to offer student services.

The library and recreation center will remain open as well, though all group classes at the rec center are canceled through April 5.

All college events and events hosted at BRCC facilities up through April 4 have been canceled or postponed, as have college-sponsored trips and travel.

All of the restrictions at BRCC will be in place until at least April 4. At that point, staff will review updated recommendations and the COVID-19 status in our community to determine what the plan will be moving forward.

Administrators say they will update everyone by that date.

Blue Ridge joins an ever-growing list of colleges and universities switching to online classes, including:

• JMU

• Bridgewater College

• Mary Baldwin University

• Virginia Tech

• Radford

• UVA

• All UNC system schools

• West Virginia University

• Marshall University

• Norfolk State University

• Old Dominion University

• University of Richmond

• Virginia Commonwealth University

• William & Mary