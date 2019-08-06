Blue Ridge Community College opens new Biosciences Center in Weyers Cave

Blue Ridge Community College celebrated its new Biosciences Center August 6 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the new building.

Virginia legislators who helped push the project forward were also there showing support.

BRCC president John Downey says there has been a growing need for jobs in the bioscience fields, and now this center can help with that.

"We're going to have the best equipment and the best facilities to be able to train the next generation of employees for the Shenandoah Valley," Downey said.

This facility gives students the opportunity to learn hands-on skills, with labs that have ambulance simulators, life-like mannequins for students to practice with, and microbiology and manufacturing labs.

