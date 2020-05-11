Blue Ridge Hospice plans parade for Shenandoah County long-term care centers

This Wednesday, first responders and community members in Shenandoah County will be holding a parade for residents of nursing homes and long-term care centers throughout the area.

The Shenandoah County Chamber Aging in Place Council announced on Monday that they've scheduled what they're calling a "Heroes Parade" for May 13 at 1 a.m.

Joining in the parade will be several fire and rescue vehicles, community members with signs and balloons, pets, and staff in Blue Ridge Hospice vehicles. The Woodstock Police Department will escort the convoy at the front and back to parade in front of multiple facilities, starting from the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Woodstock and then going in this order:

• Skyline Terrace Nursing Home

• Reflections of Woodstock

• Greenfield of Woodstock

• Consulate Healthcare

• Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (to thank our local nurses, MD’s and hospital staff)

• Down Mainstreet (past the historic courthouse)

• Pine Meadows Assisted Living

• Ending at Shenandoah County Administrative Building & Courthouse

The council says their goal is "to spread love to our local nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hometown hospital (Shenandoah Memorial Hospital) and first responders as we parade through the town of Woodstock."

Although the Virginia Department of Health has not publicly identified them, it is known that a few Shenandoah County long-term care centers have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19, which is especially dangerous for the elderly.

The council says the Shenandoah County community has come together throughout the pandemic to lift the spirits of those on the front lines and those who are ill, and they hope some residents of the facilities will be able to watch from their windows, even while quarantined, as they "shower them with love and encouragement as well."

