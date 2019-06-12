Blue Toad Cider House opens in Waynesboro

A cidery that is based in Nelson County is bringing the full range of locally made ciders to the Shenandoah Valley with some fun for the whole family.

Blue Toad Cider House is pet friendly, with games and seating for adults and even a play area for the kids.

Blue Toad's owner was excited to add this location with its unique building and to be a part of the Waynesboro community.

It's located right next to Basic City Brewery on E. Main Street. The cidery has partnered with Hops Kitchen to offer a full menu to go with your drink.

"We just finished canning our newest seasonal, which is Orange Crush," Lorena Kush, general manager, said. "It's absolutely perfect for the summer months. Very nice, clean and refreshing."

Starting June 13, Blue Toad will be open for their regular Thursday and Friday hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will also be at the second annual Taste of Nelson on June 29.

Check Blue Toad Cider House Waynesboro on Facebook to stay up to date with all their events.