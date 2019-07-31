Elementary school hosts Kindergarten Sneak Peek to reduce anxiety when school starts

Earlier this week, Bluestone Elementary School hosted two days of what they call "Kindergarten Sneak Peek". Incoming students had the opportunity to attend school early, getting to know their teachers and classmates a little better.

The teachers organized activities to set a structure and get students used to play-based learning. The sneak peek isn't only for the students, but it allows the parents to meet the teachers and feel more comfortable letting their child go.

Bluestone piloted this program last year and has seen major improvements.

"It has reduced the anxiety of letting Mom go and staying in the school with the teachers and the friends. We didn't have as many children crying on the first day of school like we have had in previous years," said Mariela Formicoli, a kindergarten teacher at Bluestone Elementary.

The first day of school for Harrisonburg City Public School students is August 20.