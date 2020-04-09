Bluestone Vineyard begins canning wine

Bluestone Vineyard has added cans of wine to their offerings.

Lee Hartman, who is the winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard, said that his family has been interested in canning wine for about five years, but a local company just became available to do it.

Hartman said that each can contains two-and-a-half servings of wine, which can make them more attractive than purchasing a whole bottle to some.

"Several days later, you can have another can without that half of a bottle going bad, so it's a great way to make sure that your wine is fresh longer when you actually open it. as opposed to when you opened it yesterday or the day before," said Hartman.

The vineyard is offering four different kinds of canned wine: Beau ($7.95 per can), Vidal Blanc ($8.95 per can), Moscato ($9.95 per can) and Dry Rosé ($9.95 per can).

Hartman said that they chose wines that do not need to be aged and he said they will taste best when people drink them shortly after they get them.

"I would not anticipate letting these things hang out in your basement for too long. Bring them home, put them in the cooler, have them while you're social distancing on your back deck and it's really pretty outside, you should have one of these," said Hartman.

Cans are available on-site at Bluestone Vineyard for pick-up, or delivery, as well as shipping services, which you can learn more about on their website.

Hartman said the goal is to eventually have restaurants offer the cans, as well as grocery stores.