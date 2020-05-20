Local vineyard welcomes customers under Virginia's Phase 1 plan

As Virginia moved into Phase One of reopening the commonwealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local winery said they had a successful weekend welcoming visitors.

Bluestone Vineyard has a large patio area and staff said it fits well within the safety guidelines. Tables are set up six to eight feet apart which limits customers from getting too close together.

"People have been very responsive to using the reservation systems and staff have been able to adjust quickly to being able to use these protocols," Ranee Bartley, a tasting room associate at the vineyard said.

Bartley said guests have plenty of options when visiting the vineyard.

