Bluestone Vineyard sees significant grape loss due to late spring frost

Bluestone Vineyard lost some production this spring due to freezing temperatures. The frost a few weeks ago destroyed several crops.

Bluestone Vineyard said they had early crops blooming, including grapes to make chardonnay, that had the most damage.

They said last year was a great year for wine, but starting this year with a warm winter and a cool mid-spring led to production loss.

"We will know more here in a few weeks, but yeah, chardonnay... I think last year we had 17 tons. I'll be pretty happy if I get 2 or 3 this year," said Lee Hartman, winemaker at Bluestone Vineyards.

Fortunately, the production loss will not have an immediate impact. They said since 2019 was such a successful year, overproduction can substitute for this year's losses.