Board considers funding for new court staff, pool renovations

Members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors met Monday to discuss staff reports and funding requests ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors staff briefing for June | Credit: WHSV

Two funding requests on the agenda were for pool renovations at Natural Chimneys and additional staff in Augusta County courts.

Supervisor Marshall Pattie said the renovations have been needed for a while. The liner of the pool leaks, and Pattie said the plan is to make the pool more shallow, since they've seen more people spend time in the shallow areas.

"We've had tremendous use out there, and as you've seen, the campground has grown tremendously," Pattie said. "So this is an opportunity to improve something that people like to use."

The renovation is expected to cost just more than $179,000. Pattie said the money would come from the infrastructure fund. Pattie said they take revenue from Natural Chimneys and reinvest it into the area.

The other funding request was for additional staffing in Augusta County courts.

Tim Fitzgerald, county administrator, said the General Assembly appointed two new judges this year. One judge is already serving in circuit court, and the other will join the juvenile and domestic relations court in July.

Fitzgerald said there was a need for more judges to alleviate back-ups in the courts, but the new judges means new staff is needed.

There is a request for two new clerks, two new county attorneys and two new court security officers, who would come from the sheriff's office.

The total cost is almost $362,000 for their salaries. The judges' salaries are paid for by the state, but localities are responsible for staff salaries.

Fitzgerald said they have funding they planned on using for the capital plan this year, but it will cover salaries instead.

"We will simply reduce that amount by this so that we can cover the salaries for that amount," Fitzgerald said. "So it won't be any additional tax revenue."

Final decisions for the funding requests and other items discussed will come at Wednesday's board of supervisors meeting.