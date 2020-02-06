Augusta County BZA tables decision on proposed cell tower

In Augusta County, there's been a debate about a proposed cell phone tower that would go in the Stuarts Draft area. On Thursday, the county's Board of Zoning Appeals voted to table a decision for the second time.

At the meeting in January, many neighbors spoke against the proposal. They had concerns about the location, and how it would impact their community.

Several felt there were other locations in the county that would be a better fit.

"It will be something highly visible when you come down Route 340 into our community to see a tower," Michael Moneymaker, a neighbor said. "Let's just try to leverage our existing towers."

The goal of the tower is to increase coverage for T Mobile customers in the county and the location is important.

"As we talked about these are white space areas that we're trying to fill in and the optimization through propagation studies and so forth place the tower in that exact vicinity," Dale Hill, a representative for the tower applicant, said.

Neighbors of the tower feel like Round Hill, which already has a cell tower, would be a better location.

"Round Hill is at a site that's 200 feet higher, and anyone can go down the interstate and find that most of the towers are at higher elevation," Moneymaker said. "Why? Because that's the best propagation."

Hill said they don't believe that's a good spot and they only looked at it because the county required it.

"That's one of the criteria of the county that everything is looked at around," Hill said. "It was not a choice or site that was at all contended would serve."

After some discussion, board members asked several questions about other possible locations. They noted it was a larger property and if there were other, less controversial options, on the property.

The board voted to table a decision and the applicants have about 30 days to look at other options before bringing them before the board.