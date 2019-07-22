Augusta County supervisors discuss defining solar in comprehensive plan

On Monday, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors discussed solar once again. This time they talked about how it could be included into the county comprehensive plan.

The board of supervisors discussed ways to include solar in the comprehensive plan. | Credit: WHSV

Right now, the county's comprehensive plan does not address solar. In May, the county's board of supervisors voted not to approve a special use permit for a solar facility. At the time, they said it did not fit into the comprehensive plan.

Leslie Tate, the county's senior planner, said the board directed staff to look at options for better defining solar in that plan.

"We're going to continue to receive these applications," Tate said. "I think that it's a unique land use and that it's important to decide where it makes sense for our county."

On Monday, the board reviewed how other localities in Virginia have handled solar and what could be used in the area. Tate said there's not a specific timeline the board is working on.