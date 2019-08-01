Board of zoning appeals votes 4-0 to allow continued work on spring development

UPDATE (Aug. 1):

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals has voted 4-0 to allow a project to continue at Seawright Springs without any additional permits, despite neighbors' concerns.

The board tabled their initial decision on July 3.

In April, Governor Ralph Northam's office announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water would be coming to Augusta County, pulling water from the springs, bottling and selling it. Neighbors had several concerns about the project, including county transparency, traffic concerns, and concerns about impacts to water.

They formed a group called The Friends of Seawright Springs to represent themselves and hired legal counsel to take on the project, which they said didn't consider the neighbors at all and included no transparency from the county government.

They filed an appeal with the county regarding the zoning administrator's decision to not require Flow Alkaline Spring Water to file for a special use permit.

The county first gave permission for Seawright Springs Water Corporation, who owned the land at the time, to work on the property in a zoning certificate. As part of that zoning certificate, work there was limited to the "marketing, packaging and selling natural spring water in bulk and bottles."

For shipping, it allows nine tankers and three trailers per day. Any additional work or changes needed additional approval of the county.

During a past public hearing, the county zoning administrator said drawing water from the property is a vested right, and a 1996 zoning certification, as well as a 2018 zoning certification, confirmed a special use permit was not needed.

On August 1, the board said they could not legally stop work by Flow, but said they were frustrated with a lack of transparency at the state level.

Neighbors had to get information from the county about the entire process through a Freedom of Information Act request.

"Instead of responding to citizens and addressing concerns of residents in our area," Shaun Mooney, who lives near the springs, told WHSV in the past, "it was more about public relations and perception of the project."

FOIA documents show there were several occasions where keeping information from the media and public was discussed. For instance, one email reads if "newspaper reports and interest in the project gain momentum without final governor approval, the discretionary incentives will be forfeited."

"The state effectively told county officials that if there was further attention or public inquiry," Mooney said, "they would pull that grant, and that's heavy handed."

"For competitive reasons and to protect proprietary company information, it is standard practice to keep details of economic development prospects confidential until the time of announcement," the Virginia Economic Development Partnership told WHSV in a statement. "That said, VEDP confirms local support of potential projects with local officials prior to making state incentive offers."

On August 1, the Board of Zoning Appeals chair proposed a resolution for Virginia to notify neighbors if any zoning determination is being made for nearby property. That resolution passed 4-0.

But neighbors say their fight isn't over and their lawyer will continue the battle. None would speak to WHSV on camera about the decision, however.

They've been fed up with the fact that Flow has been allowed to work on the project even while their appeal was underway, but that was determined to not be violation by the board.

Flow plans to release a public statement in the evening.

July 3

On Wednesday, the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to table making a decision on an appeal from the Friends of Seawright Springs.

The Friends of Seawright Springs is a group representing neighbors of the Seawright Springs. The group of neighbors has had concerns for several months about a project at the springs.

In April, the governor's office announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water would be pulling water from the springs, bottling and selling it. The neighbors had several concerns about the project, including county transparency, traffic concerns, and concerns about impacts to water.

The neighbors say the concerns still have not been addressed, and they filed an appeal with the county regarding the zoning administrator's decision to not require Flow Alkaline Spring Water to file for a special use permit.

During the public hearing, the county zoning administrator said drawing water from the property is a vested right, and a 1996 zoning certification, as well as a 2018 zoning certification, confirmed a special use permit was not needed.

The lawyer for the neighbors argued the letter did not specify a plan for drawing water from the property or explicitly state that extraction of water was included.

Shaun Mooney lives near the springs. During the hearing, he spoke again about the concerns the neighbors had and their issues with county transparency.

A lawyer representing Flow argued there was a question of standing, and whether the group had the right to appeal the zoning decision.

After several hours of discussion and some heated debate, the board of zoning appeals decided to table a decision until their August meeting.