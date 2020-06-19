Boat operator dies after trying to save entangled sea turtle

A Virginia charter boat operator died Thursday after jumping into the ocean to try and rescue a sea turtle, police said.

Virginia Beach authorities responded to a possible drowning call about 2 miles offshore just before 12:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

Investigators determined passengers were on a fishing charter boat when the operator jumped off to try and save a sea turtle that appeared to be tangled in a rope, news outlets reported, citing police.

The man began to struggle, and someone onboard called emergency dispatchers for help, officials said.

Marine Patrol boated to the area, pulled the man out of the water and performed CPR. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Bruce Nedelka, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach EMS, said the adult victim was a man who was suffering from cardiac arrest.

"EMS fire and police got a call for a medical emergency on boat," Nedelka told a reporter. "Police Marine Unit got there first. It happened 2 miles offshore. Other people on the boat and called 911 ... They did CPR and took him to a dock and went to a local hospital."

Virginia Beach Police were working with the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate.