Bob Ross paintings to be on display in Virginia

Bob Ross’ happy little trees and happy little clouds will be on display at the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center for about a month.

The exhibit will be on display in partnership with Bob Ross Inc.

The Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center said in a release on its website that the exhibit “offers a rare opportunity to view original works created by the artist during his long-running series on public television and represents the first time his collection will be on public display on the East Coast.”

The exhibition will be running weekdays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15 and on certain weekend days. Tickets for the event are already sold out but you can join the wait list here.