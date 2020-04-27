Bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake identified as 2 missing women

A week-long search for two missing Virginia women has come to a tragic end.

The Buena Vista Police Department confirmed on Monday that two bodies found in an SUV in Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday has been positively identified as the women reported missing a week before.

On Saturday, Buena Vista police say they were notified by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in the area of Webster Road and Glade Hill.

Deputies identified the vehicle as a dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer with Virginia licence plate VKG-4414, which matched the description of the vehicle given by police in the search for Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, of Buena Vista, and Mary “Becky” Williams, 40, of Rockbridge County.

The two bodies found inside the SUV were taken to a medical examiner to determine causes of death.

Clark and Williams were reported missing after failing to arrive at a home in the Webster Road area of Franklin County on Sunday, April 19. The incident remains under investigation.

A statement reads, "The Buena Vista Police Department would like to express our condolences to the families of Bridgett Clark and Becky Williams. We also want to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Safety Office, Scruggs Volunteer Fire/Rescue, Rockbridge County Sherriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and the Virginia State Police for their assistance."

"A lot of Facebook messages up this morning about the infectious smile she had, she always made people laugh, and she was definitely the life of the party wherever she went," Randy Stinnett, Clark's uncle, said.

Clark's family is grieving.

"The hope that we had that they would be okay was, was coming to an end," Stinnett said.

Their hope ended around 8:30 Saturday night after authorities pulled the blue Ford Explorer out of Smith Mountain Lake. Clark's family says the 42-year-old was one of the two people found inside.

"It got really emotional," Stinnett said.

Family says Clark and her new friend, Becky Williams, were heading from their hometown of Buena Vista to Smith Mountain Lake early last Sunday morning to meet a friend. No one had heard from them since around 2:30 that morning.

"That's when we kind of got worried, because we tried to make cell phone contact with them and we never could get in contact with them," Stinnett explained.

Search crews had spent this past week looking for the two women. Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff's office, the Buena Vista Police Department, Virginia State Police and other agencies were investigating at Webster Road, where they found the Ford with the bodies inside.

"All the hope you had just went out the window; it just shattered," Stinnett said.

This loss comes just after Stinnett and his family recovered from the coronavirus.

"I got a text from a guy today and he said, 'it seems like all I'm doing is sending you prayers yesterday, it seems like you can't catch a break,'" Stinnett said.

But he says all the support from the Buena Vista Community is what is getting him and his family through tragedy. He says his family is trying their best to pick up the pieces and move forward.