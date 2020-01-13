Body found in car submerged in Claytor Lake

The body of a woman was found in a car submerged in Claytor Lake over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. on January 11, 2020, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle in the water at the Claytor Lake State Park Boat Launch Area.

Crews saw what appeared to be headlights under the water.

Dive teams found a Subaru underwater, and recovered the body of 74-year-old Martha Rice Shelton, of Pulaski.

Crews from multiple agencies helped in the operation, including Newbern Fire Department, Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski County Special Operations Team, Radford Fire and Rescue, Pulaski County Emergency Services, Hubbard Towing, the State Park Police, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and member agencies of the New River Valley Swift Water Association, Christiansburg Fire, Christiansburg Rescue and Long Shop McCoy Fire and Rescue.