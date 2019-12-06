Body of missing motorcyclist found along Blue Ridge Parkway

The National Park Service confirms the body of a missing motorcyclist was found Friday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The body of 63-year-old James Hogue, of Bristow, was found by a visitor to the area near the Thunder Ridge overlook. There is no word yet on his cause of death.

The body was found about two-tenths of a mile north of the overlook.

The area is where Hogue was reported missing October 26 after his motorcycle was found abandoned.

The National Park Service said it is not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods of time while the owners are on a hike. But after two days, rangers began searching for him.

Rangers did grid searches, but the search was called off on November 6 when there was no sign of Hogue.