Bojangles' offers free iced tea for workers on the front line

Many of those working the front lines during COVID-19 can take a moment to enjoy the little things in life after Bojangles' announced it would give out free iced tea to them.

From now until National Iced Tea Day on June 10, healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement can get any size iced tea by showing their credentials.

“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” said Ken Reynolds, director of corporate and community affairs for Bojangles’. “We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”

Previously, Bojangles’ has helped out with kids programs, fed local hospital staff and donated dinner to police stations.

Bojangles’ locations have remained open to serve customers through their drive-thru, takeout, and delivery through DoorDash and Postmates.

They say they continue to follow CDC guidelines inside the stores.

