Bold Rock cracks open an entry into the canned cocktail market

Bold Rock Cidery is expanding into new territory and the move could have big implications for Nelson County.

Bold Rock is getting into the canned cocktail market with a new take on an Old Fashioned. The cidery is calling the drink a Bold Fashioned, and it could mean big things for the central Virginia workforce.

The staple of central Virginia cider expanded into hard seltzers this summer and sees this whiskey-based product as just the beginning.

All of this expansion may mean Bold Rock will need to hire more employees to research, make, and sell these new products.

"We've got to continue to expand, and as the business expands, we got to fill in the gaps and hopefully we'll be able to expand the workforce and continue to drive the economy in our own way throughout Nelson County and central Virginia," said Lindsay Dorrier III, Vice President of Retail for Bold Rock.

The cocktail includes whiskey, orange flavoring, and an ingredient not typically found in an Old Fashioned; apple juice, which is of course the driving factor behind everything Bold Rock does. Bold Rock is partnering with the Virginia ABC to sell the canned cocktail throughout the state.

The cidery is hosting a release party next Saturday, October 19 at its Nelson County location, and then the drink will be available statewide.