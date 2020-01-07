Bold Rock rolling out ready-to-drink cocktails

After a delay, Nelson County’s Bold Rock Hard Cider is entering the craft cocktail game.

Until now, Bold Rock's craft cocktails have only been available at the cidery's home base in Nelson County. These cocktails were supposed to be out in stores this past fall, but it took a while for regulatory changes to take effect.

Recent regulatory changes in Virginia allow spirits-based products up to 7.5 percent alcohol to be sold in grocery and ABC stores.

Now, “Bold Fashioned” and “Copper Mug Mule” are headed to stores across the state.

The Bold Fashioned includes whiskey, orange flavoring, and an ingredient not typically found in an Old Fashioned; apple juice, which is of course the driving factor behind everything Bold Rock does.

Director of business Development Lindsay Dorrier says ready-to-drink cocktails are an emerging segment in the craft beverage marketplace that Bold Rock is joining.

"Hard cider is our bread and butter, but we're hoping to engage with spirits drinkers and this is a spirits-based product,” Dorrier said. “We're really excited to share these new products with hopefully some new customers."

The craft cocktails are sold in a few grocery stores in the Charlottesville area, and will be at ABC stores January 20.

Bold Rock also expanded into hard seltzers last summer.