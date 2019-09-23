Jimmy Dean Bolenbarker indicted by grand jury

Jimmy Dean Bolenbarker was indicted by an Augusta County grand jury on Monday.

Jimmy Dean Bolenbarker was arrested in June after barricading himself in the attic of a home. | Credit: WHSV

Bolenbarker, a long-wanted fugitive in Augusta County, was arrested while trying to escape a home in Greenville. Investigators say he had barricaded himself into the home for several hours. He had been wanted for months by Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Bolenbarker had evaded arrest at least twice before they caught up with him in June. A few days before that, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the Skyline Drug Task Force attempted to apprehend him at a Fishersville gas station, but he fled in a Ford Focus.

Months before that, in March, he eluded Virginia State Police, who were searching for him in connection to the theft of a Mercedes from a Waynesboro Park and Ride.

On June 12, a standoff ended with police sending chemical agents into the home, Staunton police deploying a tactical robot, and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office sending in K9 units to track him. SWAT team members eventually found him in the attic, where he was trying to escape through an eave.

Bolenbarker was wanted by state police in connection to a car theft that happened at the Waynesboro Park & Ride in March.

Bolenbarker is facing at least a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges. According to online court records, he's scheduled to be in court for trial in January.

His long list of charges includes the following:

• 18.2-250 (F) Possess Methamphetamine

• 18.2-308.4 (F) Possess Firearm and narcotics

• 18.2-248 (F) Distribution of Methamphetamine

• 18.2-308.2 (F) Possess Firearm by Felon

• 18.2-95 (F) Motor vehicle theft

• 18.2-108 (F) Receive stolen Motor vehicle

• 46.2-301 (M) Drive suspended

• 46.2-852 (M) Reckless Driving

• 18.2-96 (F) Steal motor vehicle plates

• 46.2-613 (M) Operate unregistered vehicle

• 46.2-707 (M) Operate uninsured vehicle

• 46.2-894 (F) Hit and run

• 46.2-250.1 (M) Possess Marijuana

• 46.2-250 (F) Possess Methylin

• 46.2-250 (F) Possess Focalin

• 46.2-250 (M) Possess Tramadol Hydrochloride

• 46.2-250 (M) Possess Clonazepam

• 18.2-250 (F) Possess Methamphetamine

• 19.2-306 Violate Probation on a Felony

• 46.2-817 (F) Eluding

• 46.2-301 (M) Drive suspended

