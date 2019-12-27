Bond again denied for man accused of abducting Louisa County teen

A judge in Louisa Circuit Court has denied bond for the man accused of abducting a teenager, leading to a multi-county manhunt earlier this year.

New mugshot of Bruce Lynch released on Thurs., Oct. 31

Bruce William Lynch, Jr. was scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Friday, December 27. The court instead granted a request from defense attorney Mike Hallahan to push the hearing to February 6, 2020. Hallahan told NBC29 that the defense is waiting for the discovery process to be completed before entering a plea.

“Discovery is what the commonwealth’s evidence is against the client, and there was a four-to-five hour interview that we wanted to watch in its entirety before we make a decision in arraignment,” Hallahan said.

Authorities believe Lynch abducted his ex-girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter from her Bumpass-area home on October 21.

The FBI and Virginia State Police joined the investigation, and the search expanded from Louisa County into neighboring Hanover County.

More than 200 people helped in the search efforts in Hanover County and detectives said they got over 400 tips that led to Lynch and Hicks being found.

As police continued investigating the case in the weeks afterward, Lynch was charged with four counts of carnal knowledge, as well as four counts of indecent liberties with a child, in addition to his initial abduction charge.

The 34-year-old defendant was previously denied bond back in November on a felony charge of abduction in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. That charge is currently on hold while Lynch’s case in circuit court moves forward.

It was revealed in court Friday that Lynch admitted during an interrogation to being intimate with the teen on several occasions, and said that he was in love with her. Prosecutors also said Lynch had made plans ahead of time: texting misleading plans of running away with the teen to West Virginia in case someone tried to look for them.

In fact, in the initial days of the search, investigators said that the two may be in either Logan or Cabell counties of West Virginia, prompting a search there.

Evidence suggested that Lynch planned to instead hide at a vacant property in Louisa County. Law enforcement – which included the FBI, Virginia State Police, and sheriff’s deputies – focused much of their search efforts on Louisa and Hanover counties.

Lynch’s mother took the witness stand Friday, telling the court her son had briefly stopped by her home when authorities were searching for him. Prosecutors questioned her over the timing of when she contacted police, but did acknowledge she provided investigators with helpful information.

"We had his mother in there and some of his family members to try to make a case to get him out on bail pending trial,” Hallahan explained.

Lynch and the girl were eventually spotted in Caroline County on October 29. A driver recognized the car Lynch was driving from the AMBER Alert, called 911, and followed the vehicle until police arrived. Lynch was apprehended after a short pursuit, and the girl was safely reunited with her family.

The teen connected to this case has been in therapy since returning to her family.

Lynch is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

