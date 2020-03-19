Bond reduction denied for man charged with sexual assault

A bond reduction request has been denied for a West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting his wife and then barricading himself in a home before a standoff with police.

Magistrate Tim Pocius denied a motion Wednesday to reduce bond for 37-year-old Christopher Scott Phillips, who is charged with first-degree sexual assault and a firearm offense.

Pocius says the current bond amount is fair and may even be too low. Morgantown police said they responded to a domestic dispute in which Phillips' wife told authorities he held her at gunpoint and made her perform sex acts. Phillips surrendered after a standoff.