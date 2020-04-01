Booze buying surges in US during coronavirus outbreak

Many Americans appear to be turning to alcohol to occupy their time during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sales at liquor stores have increased significantly during the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: CNN)

Nielsen reports booze sales jumped 55% in the third week of March compared to the same time last year. That was the week several states issued shelter-in-place orders.

As bars and restaurants shut down, drinkers stocked up on alcohol because liquor and grocery stores stayed open.

Nielsen data shows ready-to-drink cocktails like spiked lemonades or canned gin and tonics doubled in sales.

With many losing their jobs and a deep recession potentially looming, alcohol sales could drop in April.

