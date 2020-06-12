Border Patrol says Texas couple arrested with $1.7 million in heroin, meth

HIDALGO, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man and woman were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Friday after officers found 20 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 77.20 pounds and one package of alleged heroin that weighed 4.71 pounds in the vehicle they were driving.

Officials say a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both U.S. citizens, were in a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. They were coming from Mexico into Texas.

Officers found the narcotics hidden within the vehicle.

“Our frontline officers’ persistence and perseverance in carrying out CBP’s border security mission is reflected in seizures like this,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director, Hidalgo/ Pharr/Anzalduas. “This continued commitment helps protect our communities from dangerous drugs.”

Officials seized the narcotics, the vehicle and arrested both travelers who were ultimately turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations, who will continue with the investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have not released the names of the man and woman.

