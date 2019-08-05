Box Tops program goes digital

There’s now a new app to let shoppers earn cash for their community’s schools.

The popular Box Tops for Education program has raised more than $900 million for over 70,000 schools over the last 23 years, but organizers realized the need to be better in the digital sphere.

They’ve created a new-and-improved mobile app that will help people earn cash for their school with the simple push of a button.

If you still like to cut out the traditional Box Tops clips, the program will continue to honor those clips until they hit their expiration dates.

Lilly Moeding, the Box Tops for Education spokesperson, says there’s one secret hack you need to know to raise even more money for schools.

“Most participating brands are allowing supporters to double dip by clipping the traditional box tops to send in to a school and scanning your grocery receipt in the new mobile app,” she said.

You simply scan your receipt with the new Box Tops app, earning 10 cents per participating product.

When the receipt is scanned, cash will automatically be added to a school’s earnings online and users can see the impact they’re making in real time.

The new app is available on the Apple app store and Google Play.

