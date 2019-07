Virginia Beach police say boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night, according to media outlets in the area.

Police were called to the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road around 10 p.m.

Police say Whitaker, 55, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the accident, police say.

The westbound lanes of Northampton Boulevard were closed as police investigated.