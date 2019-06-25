Boy, 11, may be paralyzed after struck by stray bullet in New York

An 11-year-old boy is struggling to recover from being hit by a stray bullet, fired during a reported gang-related shooting, that could leave him in a wheelchair for life.

The day before 11-year-old Jayden Grant’s fifth grade graduation, he was hit in the chest by a stray bullet while waiting on the sidewalk for his dad to get a haircut.

“He had a nightmare last night. He said, ‘Grandma, grandma, I had a dream that I got shot and I was in the hospital.’ And I said, ‘That’s not a dream, it actually happened,'" said Bessie Watson-Grant, the boy’s grandmother.

Watson-Grant says doctors told her Jayden’s injury could leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

Even if he isn’t paralyzed, she says he will likely have lifelong health issues.

“He asked me why he can’t feel his legs. I said, ‘You will. Think positively: you will. We are going to do a lot of rehab,'" she said.

Watson-Grant says she’s just thankful the 11-year-old is still alive. She and her husband heard loud gunshots Thursday from their home when a man opened fire in the street about a block away.

Knowing Jayden was in the area, they ran over, only to find out he had been hit.

"It was devastating. I was trying to hold it together. She completely lost it. I just wanted to get to the hospital to see how he was doing,” said Leon Grant, the boy’s grandfather.

Another innocent bystander, a 31-year-old man, was hit in the knee with a stray bullet.

Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Angel Eaddy, a known Bloods gang member, with two counts of attempted murder. He’s being held on $500,000 bail.

Jayden’s grandparents hope his story strikes a chord for change in the city.

The 11-year-old’s school helped the family start a GoFundMe page for his long-term care and will hold a special graduation ceremony for him in his hospital room.

