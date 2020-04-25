Boy Scouts host Virtual Camporee after coronavirus cancelled plans

Boy Scouts held their spring camporee this weekend, but virtually to encourage social distancing.

A living room campsite.

Hundreds of scouts from the state and across the country joined in using Zoom.

Josh Calderon, a district executive with the Boy Scouts of America, said they even had two scouts join in all the way from Brazil.

He said they did camping activities like making a fire, having a cooking competition, and giving fishing demonstrations, but all over the video call.

Calderon said they had a massive response of interest and at one point had over 650 scouts together on a call.

He said after they canceled the event, he still knew it was important to get the scouts together.

"They can text each other, call each other, you know, but seeing each other in a normal routine was so important and so we felt like just providing them a program, at a time when it's hard to provide a program, was necessary," Calderon said.

Calderon said because of the positive feedback from scouts and families, they may plan another virtual camporee if coronavirus outbreaks continue.