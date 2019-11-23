Boy who suffered a stroke received courageous medal from VFW

Back in September, Luke Guinn suffered a stroke while on vacation with his family. His recovery process has caused him to be out from school for some time and two weeks ago his kindergarten class came to visit him.

Members of VFW present Luke with a medal and challenge coin.

On Saturday, Luke was presented a medal from the Veterans of Foreign Wars for his courage during his recovery process.

"C.I.D stands for courage, inspiration, and determination, members take this medal to children that have had difficulties in their lives, to help cheer them up," Joe Martin, with the VFW Post 1827, said. "I contacted the post that carries the medal and gave them a link where they could find what Luke's stats were, they said he more than qualified."

Martin said Luke is the first child in Virginia to receive the C.I.D Medal which was created by a VFW Post in Illinois. Martin said he was apart of the parade that first welcomed Luke back home and said seeing Luke get stronger is an inspiration for many.

"He just seems to be improving every day he's got that no-quit attitude just like we have in the military and I was just so impressed with being here that day, he was walking up and down the street just right in the middle of it enjoying it. He was so glad to be home."

The VFW also donated $1,000 to Luke's parents to help cover some medical costs and also gave Luke a blanket with his favorite football team on it, the Redskins.

Luke's parents said Luke has made some improvements and just last week he was able to play one of his favorite games, Mario Kart, again.