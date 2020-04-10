Boys and Girls Club gives away free Easter baskets for children in the community

Despite being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Boys and Girls Club decided to do something special for children in the Staunton and Waynesboro areas on Friday.

Both the Staunton and Waynesboro Boys and Girls Club locations set up a drive-thru service to distribute Easter baskets for children in the community.

They had 100 baskets in total to give out that were filled with candy and toys. They were available for all area youth – not just Boys and Girls Club members.

"We know that right now, with everyone staying home and being quarantined, they may not be able to enjoy Easter like they normally do, so we just want to give back to families and make sure they're still enjoying something at home for Easter this year," Jameson Holly, Program Director, said.

To get a basket, parents just had to pull up to the door and let staff know how many girl or boy baskets they needed. Staff, wearing gloves and masks, would bring those baskets out to the car.

They began distributing baskets at 2:30 Friday afternoon and stayed until they ran out.

"We miss the kids definitely... We can tell they miss us as well, but we just want them to be safe at the end of the day, but also show that we appreciate them and we appreciate all the youth in the community," Holly said.