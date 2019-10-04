Bragg says she wants to be available to community, if elected to clerk role

Carolyn Bragg is one of five candidates running for Clerk of Court in Augusta County. Bragg said she became interested in the position a few years ago during the courthouse referendum.

Bragg, currently serving on the board of supervisors, thinks the position would be a good way to continue serving the community. Bragg said she thinks the court staff already works well together. She said she plans to make herself available to the community for any questions or concerns they may have.

"Whether they're in Mount Solon or Newport, or Craigsville, that they're comfortable to come in to my office and sit down and talk to me and make suggestions and comments and really share their thoughts," Bragg said.

We've already spoken with Steve Landes, Tracy Pyles and Lauren Griffin about their goals if elected. We're catching up with Miles Bobbitt next week.