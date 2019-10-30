Breast cancer patient shares her battle

"Breast cancer awareness month is every day, 365 a year for me," said Janet Petrucci, a breast cancer patient currently undergoing treatment.

Janet Petrucci visits the Mon Health Medical Center's Cancer Center every four weeks for treatment.

In 2007, Petrucci was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

"At first, everything was just a whirlwind. I didn't really know what to expect. A lot of appointments, surgeries, chemo and radiation."

In 2012, a new breast cancer was found, which meant she had to go through another surgery. Finally, in 2013, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, meaning the cancer had spread.

"Treatments are a little different for this because it's no longer curable, but it's treatable. I'm here at the cancer center every four weeks for my shots."

Petrucci stresses the importance of a mammogram. After all, that’s how it was caught the first time. It's a diagnosis she says she never lets define her.

"Life just goes on. I have grandchildren that keep me occupied and I just don't think about it much until it's treatment day."

For 6 years, she's lived with metastatic breast cancer. Janet makes up a small percentage of those who live past 5.

"Only 26% of people diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer will live 5 years, so I'm 1/6, so I'm feeling pretty positive. I have a great team."

During breast cancer awareness month, Petrucci says she'd like to see more of the money raised go toward research.

"Out of that money, only about 2-5% goes to research. Which could answer a lot of questions like why breast cancer metastasizes."

Currently, Petrucci says she feels good and encourages women to stay up-to-date on routine checkups and exams.

"Know your body – if you have questions, see your doctor. I try to stay busy and focus on other things."

