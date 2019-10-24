Breast cancer survivor guides others going through their journey

"The first thing I thought of was a death sentence because they said you have cancer," said breast cancer survivor and Clinical Navigator for Breast Health at UHC Peggy Johnson.

Peggy Johnson shares her breast cancer journey and how she uses it to help others at UHC.

18 years ago, Johnson was told she had breast cancer: a diagnosis for what is the second most common type of cancer among women.

"I figured that I wasn't going to go through this in vain. I was going to go through this to help someone else," said Johnson.

Every day Johnson walks alongside women going through the journey she knows all too well.

"I am there to help ease any of their anxiety, answer their questions and I'm in the medical oncologist's appointment for the first visit."

But it doesn't stop there; Johnson is there for every up and every down.

Having been through it herself, patients often find a comfort in her presence.

"I think it's comforting to know that the person's been through what you're going to go through."

While a navigator is an important asset to help through the diagnosis to the survivorship process, Johnson says support groups are also a valuable resource.

"It's a very emotional time. You have to get through each step. You're going to cry, you're going to be afraid, you're going to have anger, you're going to have a whole lot of different emotions. But after those emotions pass, you have to brush off your pants and get on with the journey."

Johnson says breast cancer awareness month has several meanings for her.

"It means a celebration. It means getting the word out to people to let them know to get their mammograms."

And every day, Johnson doesn't let cancer define her. Rather, she proudly wears the pink ribbon on her jacket as a warrior.

"It's just a symbol that we are survivors."

U-H-C holds a breast survivorship support group every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. Details for it are below.

Breast Survivorship Support Group:

Butterfly Kiss--UHC Breast Cancer Support Group

United Hospital Center would like to welcome you to our breast cancer support group for survivors called Butterfly Kiss Support Group. The Cecil B. Highland, Jr. & Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center wants to assure you that you are not alone; you have come to the right place for support, information, and understanding.

This is an informal gathering for anyone who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer. The focus of this meeting is to provide education, support, and to share information and experiences.

Meetings will be held monthly on every third Monday at 5:30 p.m., in classroom four. Refreshments will be served. If you are interested in joining to share your feelings, concerns and any questions you may have with others, please call to register at (681) 342-1810.

