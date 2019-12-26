Brent Berry Food Drive hoping to fill Harrisonburg Transit buses

The season of giving is not over yet. Bucky Berry and his son Brent of Harrisonburg are in the middle of their annual food drive.

This is the 11th annual food drive held by the Berrys. | Credit: WHSV

They'll be standing in front of the Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg for 12 hours each day through Jan. 2.

The Berry family is collecting food, toys and hygiene items to deliver to those in need in the Harrisonburg community.

Bucky said he's seen how the drive has made a difference for people in the area.

"If I can keep one person from going hungry, that's my mission. Me and my boy and my family plans on doing this 'til we meet the Lord," Bucky said.

Bucky said they're getting about six months worth of food for people in the area and he said the community really comes together to help them reach their goal.

"We want to keep people from going hungry in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and that's my mission," Brent said.

Bucky said the Bridgewater Police Department donated around $900 worth of food. If you'd like to donate, you can find a list of suggested items below.

Proteins: canned chili, canned stews, soups, canned tuna, chicken meat or beef, powdered eggs, peanut butter, baked beans, canned nuts.

Grains: cereal (hot & cold), rice, pasta, oatmeal, pancake mix, flour, dried beans, crackers, mashed potatoes, granola bars.

Fruits: Canned fruit/fruit cups, dried fruit (raisins, plums, cranberries), applesauce, 100% juice and juice boxes, jams/jellies

Vegetables: canned vegetables, tomato products (spaghetti sauce, etc) V-8 juice

Dairy products: dry milk, evaporated milk, instant breakfast drinks, canned or boxed pudding

Other: sugar, vegetable oil, syrup, honey, salad dressing

Baby products: diapers, wipes, formula, infant cereal, Ensure

Hygiene items: feminine products, hand sanitizer, soap, toothbrushes, shaving items