Brewery collects schools supplies for Christmas in July

Throughout the month of July, Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg will be collecting schools supplies as a part of their Christmas in July celebration.

The Christmas in July Chalk Fest is happening next Saturday. To celebrate they're asking the community to drop off school supplies for the United Way and Stuff the Bus all month long.

Jason Shifflett, with Brothers Craft Brewing, said he is hoping they can help out more kids by getting a head start on collecting supplies.

"You know United Way, Stuff the Bus and other agencies, they are always collecting throughout the year as they can so we'll have a big push now, Shifflett said. "Hopefully that helps kind of elevate some things going into the season, so kids have more supplies."

Shifflett said you can drop off school supplies inside their tap room before the official Stuff the Bus event starts on August 2.

Here is a list of the most needed supplies requested for donation:

Glue sticks

#2 Pencils

Scissors

Pens

Backpacks

Wide-ruled and college-ruled notebook paper

Index cards

Construction paper

Hand sanitizer

Tape

White bottled glue

Colored pencils

Crayons

Thick and thin markers

3-ring Binders (1” or 2”)

Erasers

Pencil boxes/pouches

Paper towels

Earphones/headphones

Pencil sharpeners

Spiral 1-subject notebooks

Marble composition books

2-Pocket folders

Tissues

Highlighters

Dry erase markers

Rulers

Ziploc bags

Binder Dividers

