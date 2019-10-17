Bridge dedicated to fallen Broadway firefighter

On Thursday, community members from the town of Broadway came together to honor and remember Captain Anthony Whetzel of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, by dedicating a bridge in his name.

Whetzel was diagnosed with cancer in April 2017 and lost his battle with colon cancer last year.

The idea to dedicate a bridge in Whetzel's hometown came from Broadway's volunteer fire chief to make sure the community would never forget his dedication.

"His name is on memorials throughout the country and to have it here now in his home town, I mean this is where he served his community and most of his career and volunteering," Drenna Whetzel, Whetzel's wife said. "It's just an amazing feeling to have something at home now for him."

Whetzel said the bridge was chosen specifically by their son Rylan Whetzel because it was near a fishing spot the two would go to.

"Well, we'd fish a lot here and there's like little perch in that pond and stuff like that," Rylan said. "One time I tried to hold a fish and I dropped it because I thought it was going to bite me."

Two signs are posted at the bridge on Turner Avenue near Heritage Park with Whetzel's name.