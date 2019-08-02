Bridge to be dedicated in honor of slain Virginia trooper

A central Virginia bridge is being dedicated in honor of a 28-year-old state police trooper who was killed in a shootout as police executed a search warrant in a drug investigation.

State police said in a news release that lawmakers, law enforcement and other officials will join family and friends of Trooper Lucas Dowell for a ceremonial dedication Friday at a school in Amherst.

Dowell, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed in February. The shootout also left the suspect dead.

A native of Chilhowie, Dowell earned a degree in criminal justice from Radford University and graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in November 2014.

Kent Folsom, a Harrisonburg Police Officer, never knew Dowell but said he felt like he lost a brother.

"In time, one of us could be that fallen officer," Folsom said. "So immediately, our feelings of loss for our brother come forward and I wanted to do the part of representing the city of Harrisonburg for our state's loss."

Folsom said by being in law enforcement, you are in another family with different brothers and sisters.

"People from the town of Chilhowie came out and stood along the side with their hands over their hearts waving flags," Folsom said about a ceremony held in Dowell's memory earlier this year. "I could hear them reading the names off of the police cars."

A second bridge will be dedicated in his honor near his hometown in November.

