West Virginia director teams up with psychotherapist to fight back against school bullying

Something dark is looming in the halls of school around West Virginia: a program as viral as its characters.

The movie was filmed this summer at Bridgeport Middle School and features actors from around West Virginia

"The Zombie Club is kind of like the 'Night of the Living Dead' and 'The Breakfast Club' combined," said Jason Campbell, director of Zombie Club.

The movie, starring actor Dean Cain, was filmed at Bridgeport Middle School and has garnered national attention to the fight against bullying.

"We released the film around 30 days ago and we have done screenings in schools. We do those absolutely free. We have been to Phoenix to West Virginia to Kentucky," said Campbell.

Campbell is working with Upshur County psychotherapist Deborah Thompson to create a program to accompany the film.

"The training, seminar, assembly, whatever you want to call it, is extremely interactive. I like to say it is not your grandmother's assembly," said Thompson.

Thompson says the focus of the assembly is to teach bystanders to act rather than be passive.

"57% of bullying incidents could end within 10 seconds if bystanders and peers would intervene," said Thompson.

She says a program that focuses on changing the culture of students will be what will fix one of West Virginia's most pressing issues.

"West Virginia is number three in bullying in the United States," said Thompson.

Thompson said the accompanying program is still in development and will be presented to Elkins Middle School students Monday and Notre Dame High School students in early November. Thompson and Campbell will take feedback from teachers and students to continue to tweak the program.

