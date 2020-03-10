Bridgewater College opens Forrer Learnin Commons

Bridgewater College's new Forrer Learning Commons is complete and open for students to use.

Andrew Pearson, the director of Forrer Learning Commons, said the building is a more modern project that expanded the Mack Memorial Library.

"We're wanting to assist our students. We want our students to be successful, both in terms of being here at Bridgewater College, but also in preparing them in their careers and their future careers," said Pearson.

The space draws together traditional library tools and also added a writing center, tutoring, career services and IT.

The project began in 2014 with a committee to research students' needs.

"It's been an amazing process that allows us to come together as a community, do a thorough review of what our students needed and create a vision that was lighting the way for the next generation. That was our vision statement," said Pearson.

The new commons has extra seating and nook spaces for studying, as well as collaborating.

There is a cafe so students can plan to stay for an extended time.