Bridgewater Community Little League cancels spring season

The Bridgewater Community Little League announced the cancellation of its spring baseball season on Thursday morning.

Bridgewater Community Little League (Photo: Christa Gitchell)

The non-profit youth sports organization made the announcement in a facebook post Thursday morning. In the post, the organization says it has incurred some "sunken costs," and is asking parents to consider allowing the league to keep registration dues.

Christa Gitchell has been photographing the league for 35 years and she says she's devastated for the kids.

"The spring baseball season is something they look forward to so much. Especially the really young kids," Gitchell told WHSV. "The friendships that they make and they learn so much from baseball. It's not just a fun game. They learn a lot, about life."