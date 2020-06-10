Bridgewater Lawn Party canceled due to effects of COVID-19 pandemic

The annual Bridgewater Lawn Party has officially been canceled for 2020.

"We never thought we would have to do this," said Bridgewater Lawn Party Chairman Joshua Shank. "However, 84 years of lawn party tradition and 52 years of steam and gas tradition are no match for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The lawn party, like many similar events around the Shenandoah Valley, is the primary annual fundraiser for the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company. It's put on every year through the support of many volunteers.

By mid-May, a number of other lawn parties around the Shenandoah Valley had already been called off by their organizers, including Timberville, Grottoes and Weyers Cave. But most of those were planned for June, while Bridgewater's was set for July.

Proceeds from the lawn parties often go toward repairing equipment, covering the cost of gas for fire apparatus and keeping the lights on at volunteer fire departments. Without the annual fundraisers, the likelihood of a financial hit to fire companies is high.

But Bridgewater organizers said there were a wide array of reasons this year's event simply was not going to be feasible while keeping everyone safe and while keeping prices down amid meat supply problems. They issued this list of reasons:





Significantly higher costs of Pork, Chicken, and Beef.



Majority of our workforce is over 50-55 years old.



Inconsistent arrival times for food and needed supplies.



Additional costs incurred through specialized cleaning of facilities.



Not enough space to properly social distance.



Uncertainty of when VA will move to phase 3.



A portion of our help travels in from other states.



Ultimately, considering all of the above factors, the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company determined that to protect their community, rather than place them at risk, the choice to cancel had been made.

"We also know this choice will affect our income, however we will not allow that to compromise our voluntary, and professional services we provide to our community and surrounding areas," they said in a statement.

The company is considering the option of a drive-thru or similar setup for meal pickup, but hasn't found a way to do that would be profitable with higher supply prices right now.

However, they do hope to host a small event in early October. If that does not work, they're looking forward to July 14-17 2021.

If you are able to and would like to support the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company, you can do so online here or mail a donation to the firehouse at 304 N. Main Street, Bridgewater VA 22812.