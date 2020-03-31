Bridgewater Retirement mourns loss of team member

An Elkton woman who was killed in a crash on Rt. 33 late Sunday night worked as a nurse at a local retirement community that's been implementing a lot of measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Amy Alexander, 54, worked as a charge nurse at Bridgewater Retirement Community for the past two years.

The facility issued a public statement on her death on Tuesday:

Amy Alexander’s death in a car crash Sunday night is a devastating loss for her team mates at Bridgewater Retirement Community as well as the residents she supported. For the past two years, she worked with us as a charge nurse both in Assisted Living and Nursing Households. She was a wonderfully caring person and committed to doing the best job she could.

When she first came to BRC after working in acute care, she was looking for a place which could be her home through the end of her career. She appreciated the BRC environment in which she had the time to connect with residents, get to really know them, and treat them like family. Everyone she worked with loved her, reflecting the love she extended to them. We are so saddened and miss her greatly.

A friend of Alexander said she also previously worked for UVA Health System as an RN.

Alexander died on Sunday night when police say the SUV she was driving ran off of Rt. 33 and overturned.

