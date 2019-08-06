Bridgewater Retirement Community conducts senior survey

Bridgewater Retirement Community has partnered with Valley Program for Aging Services to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment for people who are 65 or older.

The study will look at all areas of need including housing, transportation and even navigating the medical system. After receiving the data from the survey, Bridgewater Retirement Community will partner with local businesses and non-profits to better serve the people in the community.

"We feel that there is a very strong need for this because the population of people in that age range is burgeoning and is growing as a proportion of our community. We want to make sure that we, as a community, are prepared to meet the needs of those folks," said Christa Cave, the Director of Marketing at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

To take the survey, you must be 65 and older and live in either Rockingham County, Harrisonburg or Augusta County. The survey will be available on the Bridgewater Retirement Community website on August 12. The survey will also be available to take in-person at the Rockingham Fair.

A caregiver survey will also be available from October 7 through October 28.

