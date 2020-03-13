Bridgewater Retirement Community taking precautionary measures for elderly

Retirement communities are exercising extreme caution to deal with the coronavirus. Since the elderly are the most prone to the virus, a significant effort has been made to keep the community healthy.

With a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Harrisonburg, and numerous confirmed cases in Virginia, communities like the Bridgewater Retirement Community are taking steps to protect their residents.

"We have several precautions in place including washing your hands vigorously for at least 20 seconds. We want our residents, our team members, and guests to be mindful of all the areas that they touch throughout the public when they are entering or exiting the building," said Barb Frye, Director of Nursing Services at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

If you are a pre-authorized visitor, an employee, or also a resident, they have pre-screening processes as you enter a facility. Pre-screens involve questions of if you have had a cough, shortness of breath, temperature taking, and a question on having been exposed to anyone that has the coronavirus.

Guests are not allowed to visit residents unless they are immediate family members.

"We have their visits limited one at a time... so a son, daughter, a loved one being a husband or a wife," Frye said.

Frye also said precautions could change if the situation becomes more severe.