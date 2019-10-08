Bridgewater Town Council could approve 160 new townhomes

If the Bridgewater Town Council approves a new neighborhood of townhomes Tuesday night, you might see more traffic headed from North Main Street onto Dinkel Avenue.

The land for the townhomes is mostly an open field with a couple trees and one tree line.

The development plan is for 160 townhomes between the Bridgewater Health Center and Copper Ridge Animal Hospital.

"I think it's really positive. I think that things are moving in the right direction," Gwen Gottfried, town planner for the town of Bridgewater, said. "Of course, everything is being looked at very carefully to make sure that this benefits the surrounding properties and the town as a whole, as well as the developer."

The project has come and gone since the mid-2000's, according to Gottfried. The town planner said businesses coming to town have expressed interest in the town's expansion.

The development would come on the southeastern side of town that is currently a little empty for homes.

"Putting that in there really makes the land in the area more valuable and more attention grabbing for others that would want to come in and put in businesses," Gottfried said.

But along with businesses, the development could also be good news for home buyers, according to Gottfried.

"Housing just is grabbed up as quick as it becomes available here," Gottfried said. "So I think a new development would be popular for people wanting to settle in this area."

But Dinkel Avenue will not face more traffic anytime soon. Gottfried said despite the progress that has been made so far on the development, right now, there is no time table for its completion should town council approve it.