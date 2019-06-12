Bridgewater applies for a hotel feasibility study

A new hotel may be coming to the Town of Bridgewater.

The town is in search of an owner for the land on the corner of Don Litten Parkway and Dinkle Avenue.

Bridgewater's Town Council must first decide what kind of business should be established in the nearly 5-acre plot.

In order to do this, the town is applying for a $30,000 grant, which would then help fund a hotel feasibility study.

An economic development adviser believes this study would be beneficial to the town, as well as potential buyers.

Gwen Gottfried, the economic development adviser, believes a hotel is what the town needs.

"It's helpful to our businesses as well as to the residents," Gottfried said, "as we have 13 parks in town and a lot of people do their class reunions, as well as family reunions in this area."

Many business owners are in favor of a hotel, saying it would not only benefit them, but also the community.

The town council has signed the resolution, allowing the grant application to move forward.

It will take a few weeks until council finds out if it received the grant.