Bridgewater creates B-STRONG! campaign to support local stores

Over the weekend, you may notice a new sign outside stores in the town of Bridgewater.

That's because the town is partnering up with local businesses to support local shopping through their B-STRONG campaign.

Like many towns and cities across the country, the town has been seeing a decrease in local shopping as people stay home because of coronavirus.

With students from Bridgewater College and the town's recreational centers closed they're asking you to help stimulate the town by shopping local.

The first sign was put up on Thursday outside Randy's Hardware store.

Laura Flora, who created the sign, said businesses are excited for the campaign and so far, more than 40 businesses have signed up to be a part of it

"You know, these businesses make our town a better, more interesting place to live," Flora said. "So we're just asking the community to spend their money where your heart is and keep these businesses open."

The businesses will also give you a sticker of the sign as a thank you for shopping with them.

Flora said if you're a business that has not signed up to participate, you can call the town office.